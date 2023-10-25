Gloucester Croquet Club competed at the recent Mid North Coast Championships for golf croquet held at Port Macquarie.
Gloucester contested both Divisions 2 and 3.
Representing Division 2 were Lyn Stewart playing the Singles with Judy Hopkins and Yvonne Bagnall playing the doubles.
Lyn had one win 7-5 against Forster while going down to Port Macquarie 3-7 and then to Taree 6-7.
It wasn't the best day for Judy and Yvonne with scores of 5-7, 2-7 and 5-6.
Division 3 singles were played by Ashleigh Hickman who had an excellent day with three wins: 7-4 against Forster, 7-4 against Port Macquarie and 7-5 against Taree.
The doubles were played by Chris Sims and Robyn Franks. They went down 5-7 to Forster, 3-7 to Port Macquarie and then came away with a win 6-5 against Taree.
Congratulations to all players, particularly to Ashleigh who won all three games in her division.
Also, a big shout-out to Chris Sims who was playing in his first competition after only having been a member for a couple of months.
Chris ran the winning hoop after time had been called to bring their score to 6-5. A great start for a promising player.
The championships between the four clubs end the 2023 Mid North Coast season.
Next on the calendar will be the Christmas party which this year is being hosted by Forster at the end of November.
