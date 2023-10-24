For the elderly, "my community" and it is my community, we come on our own and cool down, read a book, and take some time out for ourselves. We come in groups and exercise; laugh; share stories, recipes and problems; solve problems, and encourage each other that everything will be okay. We have our cups of tea for birthdays, Pancake day, St Patrick's Day and our Christmas party each year for our Aqua Aerobic Group, and I'm sure all the pools have residents in the LGA that do the same.