Gloucester hosts CWA Mid North Coast annual conference

By Rick Kernick
October 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Gloucester Evening Branch members Rhonda Merchant, Barbara Reichert, and Colleen Yates, along with Wingham Branch member, Viviene Beaumont, were bestowed life membership. Photo by Tick Kernick.
The CWA Mid North Coast Group annual conference took a surprising turn with the naming of four life members when held last Tuesday, October 24.

