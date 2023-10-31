The CWA Mid North Coast Group annual conference took a surprising turn with the naming of four life members when held last Tuesday, October 24.
Gloucester Evening Branch members Rhonda Merchant, Barbara Reichert, and Colleen Yates, along with Wingham Branch member, Viviene Beaumont, were bestowed the honour in front of more than 80 CWA members at the Gloucester Uniting Church Hall.
Each of the four recipients were visibly surprised and elated at the announcement.
"It was the biggest shock of my life because the CWA doesn't hand out life memberships very frequently," Barbara said.
"Tears came to my eyes because I thought 'that will never happen to me', I was just so honoured."
The awarding of the life memberships was in recognition of decades of committed service from each of the recipients. Barbara has been involved with the CWA for 33 years, Rhonda 35 years, and Colleen 36 years.
Everything ran smoothly right from when we started Monday setting up and it all just ran like clockwork- Gloucester Evening Branch member, Barbara Reichert
The annual conference drew members from Bonny Hills, Forster, Gladstone, Gloucester's Day and Evening branches, Harrington, Hastings, Kempsey, Kendall, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Wallamba, Wauchope, Wingham, and Yarrahapinni branches.
Also present was CWA state president, Joy Beams, who opened the conference and was the guest speaker.
Mrs Beams spoke of the need for support of services in regional Australia, citing the plight of the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Royal Far West children's charity as agencies in urgent need of assistance.
"Royal Far West and Royal Flying Doctor Service are both institutions we support as a whole, but I'd like to see us have a bit more focus on," Mrs Beams said.
She also spoke of the importance of buying Australian produce in an effort to support local industries and ensuring food security.
"We need to start supporting our Australian farmers, and buying Australian produce."
On a less serious note, Mrs Beams mentioned how it had been reported that United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy had spoken of a desire to sample some CWA scones.
Mrs Beams went on to say that CWA had written to the ambassador to invite her to a morning tea while also offering her an invitation to appear as the keynote speaker at the next CWA State Conference. As of publication no response had been received.
