Council undertake a feasibility assessment for continuing to operate Krambach pool and the upgrade of the pool to meet current standards.

All outdoor pools will open and close from the start and end of Eastern Daylight Saving Time, rather than aligned with school holiday dates subject to agreement with pool operators.

Council will work with the communities of Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Stroud, Tea Gardens and Wingham to understand their preferred opening times to inform operational decisions for the 2024-25 season.

The management of pools at Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Stroud, Tea Gardens and Wingham will be offered to either a community group or small operator.



The Gloucester pool complex will continue to be managed by council casual staff.



The Manning and the Great Lakes Aquatic Centres will be operated through a contract which will be re-tendered, with an option of including the Wingham pool should a community group or operator not be found.

Fees and charges will be introduced across all pools.