Gloucester Garden Club visit Dot Harris' garden

By Roslyn McIntyre
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Dot Harris on the left and Di Montague on the right. Picture supplied.
The last two visits in previous years to Dot Harris's garden off Relfs Road have been wet and soggy affairs, but this time - third time lucky - it was a bright and breezy day for us to enjoy Gloucester Garden Club's meeting in this lovely riverside location.

