The last two visits in previous years to Dot Harris's garden off Relfs Road have been wet and soggy affairs, but this time - third time lucky - it was a bright and breezy day for us to enjoy Gloucester Garden Club's meeting in this lovely riverside location.
Dot told us that she began the garden soon after the new house was built around 2016, but it was very much unplanned with gardens just placed anywhere and everywhere.
Nowadays, after a good five years of hard work, it is nicely laid out, with a swimming pool surrounded by pretty garden beds, rose covered archways, water features and grassed areas and also a koala corridor which is being created with neighbouring properties. We expressed our sincere thanks to Dot for hosting this meeting.
Our guest speaker, on the topic of "Attracting Birds to your Garden", was Di Montague.
It was most interesting hearing her account of the recording of 51 different species of birds which have visited their one acre home on the outskirts of town.
Previously they lived on 165 acres out at Berrico off Gloucester Tops Road, with a large garden in a magnificent rainforest setting. Lots of birds were attracted to that setting, especially the little birds, whereas in town there has been a problem attracting those little birds, despite many innovative attempts to entice them into their garden which is densely planted with eucalypts, natives and some exotic shrubs.
The main requirements to bring birds into your garden are access to reliable water in protected sites and a good variety of plants to provide year round nectar and insects.
President Kerry spoke about the bird life in her acreage garden with suggestions for bird baths, nesting boxes and for keeping a bird calendar to note just when the different birds regularly appear in your garden. All in all, members very much enjoyed the topic for this month's meeting and we sincerely thanked Di for her interesting talk.
The flower and fruit/vege competitions saw Pearl Beggs' beautiful double hippeastrum win first place, with Mandy Griffis' pink hippie second and equal third place went to Bev Jackson's pelargonium and Peter Hazell's orchid.
Sharyn Blanch's silverbeet won the vege competition with Peter Hazell's big onion coming second and Dot Harris' smaller onion in third place. Megan Dewsnap had a good day, winning both the lucky door prize and the membership draw. Four lucky people took home the raffle prizes.
The next meeting on November 22 will be the last for 2023 and will be held outdoors under shady trees in Memorial Park near the Clock Tower. Our guest speaker will be Lyz Taylor from Kinspirit Iris and Daylily Farm.
Please bring a hat, your chair, your own plate and a mug, a plate of morning tea to share, show and tell items, trading table items and your last entries for the year in the flower and fruit/vege competitions. Thermos flasks to provide hot water at this unpowered site would be appreciated.
