Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council to conduct review

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community to be consulted on changed swimming pool operating times following review
Community to be consulted on changed swimming pool operating times following review

MidCoast Council is set to undertake a series of operational changes in relation to its public swimming pools following a review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.