Community to be consulted on changed swimming pool operating times following review

MidCoast Council is set to undertake a series of operational changes in relation to its public swimming pools following a review.
Pool usage figures, costs and safety were examined during the review, which included independent safety audits of each pool conducted by the Royal Life Saving Society.
As a result of the review, council will make some changes for the 2024 - 2025 swim season to bring operations up to industry standard which it says will save ratepayers thousands of dollars each year.
There are no changes planned regarding the operation of the indoor pool at Forster, currently managed by the YMCA. It operates year-round and received a safety score of 98 per cent and is the least burden on ratepayers.
Other swimming pools will see the following changes implemented from the start of the 2024 - 2025 season:
There will also be changes to how some pools are managed from 2024-2025.
Stroud, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Tea Gardens and Wingham pools will move to a small operator or community group-managed model.
Community consultation will be undertaken to understand the community's preferred opening times at Gloucester, Stroud, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Tea Gardens and Wingham pools.
The Krambach community will be consulted as part of the development of feasibility assessments to both continue the operation of the pool and to upgrade the pool to meet current standards.
If the feasibility assessments are unfavourable, the community will be consulted on the options for the use of the pool site.
MidCoast Council owns nine swimming pools located at Forster, Gloucester, Taree, Wingham, Krambach, Tea Gardens, Nabiac, Bulahdelah and Stroud.
We know swimming pools are important community facilities, especially in inland areas- MidCoast Council director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell
Swimming pool operations are currently subsidised heavily by council at $1.85 million each year (based on data from the 2021/2022 financial year). This cost increases around five per cent annually.
Council says this costing does not include capital replacement and refurbishment costs for the existing pools which is estimated to cost in the order of $14 million over the next 10 years.
Forster and Taree swimming pools will continue to remain with specialist contract management (currently the YMCA).
Gloucester swimming pool will continue to be managed by council staff.
"We know swimming pools are important community facilities, especially in inland areas," said council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell.
"This is why we are making changes so that communities can continue to enjoy a swim and do so safely.
"We believe that community group managers or small operators will be able to meet the unique needs of their community better than larger operators, in smaller centres."
As part of the review, council has acknowledged that Wingham Pool is in poor condition, with leaks and concrete cancer resulting in the pool nearing the end of its life.
"We also acknowledge we have no funds to construct a new pool," Mr De Szell said.
"Council has resolved to work with our NSW and federal members seeking grant funding for concept plans, a feasibility study and the construction of a new pool at Wingham."
Community members interested in contributing to the discussion on pool hours are encouraged to go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pool-operations-review to register their interest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.