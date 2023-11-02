Hummers and Strummers are seeking amateur musicians

For anyone with a guitar gathering dust or an unfulfilled urge to sing - fear not, there's a place where you are welcome to make music to your heart's content.
Barrington resident, Ellis "Rattlesnake Willie" Girrard has created a group where amateur musicians of all ages and abilities can gather to play music and share a few laughs at the same time.
Hummers and Strummers is the name of the ensemble and each Thursday evening they gather at the Barrington Hall to play.
"I created Hummers and Strummers after coming to the Barrington area, mostly because I didn't like waiting for a whole month to go and play at a local music club, so I thought 'well, it's time to create my own'," Ellis said.
Originally hailing from Idaho, USA, "Rattlesnake" started the group about four years ago after moving to Barrington from Manilla, NSW where he had run a similar program.
Through the assistance of the Barrington and District Progress Association he has been able to secure the Barrington Hall as a venue. Currently the group boasts nine official members with a contingent of five regulars forming the backbone of the band each week.
The group encourages anyone interested in playing music to come along to their weekly meetings and discover what Hummers and Strummers is all about.
According to Ellis, once newcomers discover the laid-back kinship and support amongst the group they usually become regulars.
"There seems to be a common thing where they might be bashful or haven't played in a long time or worried about playing public, so I just encourage them to come and sit in on one of meetings and see how we do it," Ellis said.
"Most of them will say, 'I think I can do this', so it's just a bit of encouragement needed for what I call 'closet musicians' - those people who play at home but are just a bit worried about going out in public."
Anyone interested in more information can contact Ellis via his facebook page, Ellis Girrard Music
