"There's nothing better than getting on a postie bike and riding down dirt roads and then going to schools to help kids in need."
So says Allworth resident, Steve Somerville, who is preparing to take part in the Variety Postie Bike Dash - the annual six day fundraiser supporting kids who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs.
From November 5-10, Steve and the other entrants will tackle a 1500 kilometre course riding the small engine motorcycles of the type used by mail carriers.
"It's a standard ordinary everyday postie bike - nothing more, nothing less," Steve said.
"We just put a box on the back so you can carry an extra five litres of fuel because most days you won't get a full day's ride out of tank of fuel."
Along their way, the team of riders will be visiting schools to help out with funding projects to help students in need.
This year marks 10 years for the event and the fifth time Steve has taken part.
The 2023 course sees the riders setting off from Goulburn and making their way through Ulladulla, Narooma, Merimbula, Cooma and Queanbeyan before returning to Goulburn to finish.
If previous events are anything to go by, the riders will travel back roads, country thoroughfares and dirt roads, while making their way through plenty of water crossings.
While Steve admits to having experienced "a little get-off" in a previous year's run, to date he's completed his four previous events without any major accidents, mishap or injury.
Organisers provide medical and mechanical teams travelling with the event to support riders, while also making provision for riders to carry their own spares along the route with the event baggage truck.
For those in the saddle, it's all about grinding out the kilometres over six long days to make a difference in the lives of some less fortunate youngsters. Even with the bone rattling dirt roads, it's all worthwhile.
"It's not that bad, the arse doesn't get that sore so it's alright."
If you would like to donate to Steve's ride you can do so via the Variety Club website: fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/ and search for Steve Somerville.
