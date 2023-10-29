Croquet club completes championships

October has been a busy month club wise for Gloucester Croquet Club with the club championship for golf croquet being held earlier in the month.
This ran over two days and in almost perfect weather conditions, following on from a run of very warm temperatures.
Seven members lined up to contest the event which was played in a round robin format where all participants play one another.
Some very good croquet was played with the result showing all participants winning at least two games.
With two wins were:
Robyn Franks 7-4, 7-6, 5-7, 1-7, 2-7 and 4-7.
Jenni Sun 7-1, 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 2-7 and 3-7.
Bev Fagan 7-5, 7-5, 6-7, 4-7, 2-7 and 4-7.
With three wins were Al Minis and Ashleigh Hickman:
Al Minis 7-2, 7-4, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 and 5-7.
Ashleigh Hickman 7-5, 7-5, 7-2, 4-7, 2-7 and 4-7.
Then came Yvonne Bagnall with four wins: 7-4, 7-5, 7-3, 7-2, 5-7 and 6-7.
Lyn Stewart had her usual sound day with five wins of the six games played: 7-6, 7-6, 7-2, 7-3, 7-4 and 3-7.
Many results showed there was only one or two hoops difference on several occasions - a sign of some very good croquet having been played.
Lyn was the clear winner though, having won five games with Yvonne Bagnall a close runner-up with four games.
Next on our calendar will be the Masters Games scheduled for November 4, with plans being well in hand for this event.
As well as some of our own members, we are looking forward to hosting players from a number of visiting clubs over the weekend.
