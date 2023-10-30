THE annual Gloucester Open plays a proud part in the district golfing calendar generally and in the short course championship in particular with aggregate prizes across the Gloucester, Wingham, Bulahdelah, Harrington Waters from the Lower North Coast District and Karuah, Paterson, Dungog and Stroud from the Hunter.
This year it was our own Paul Blanch who turned in the top net score of an even par 72 to win the title of Gloucester open champion for 2023. The next best gross score in A-grade went to visitor B Turner five strokes back on 77. The net trophies in A grade went to visitors S Turner 68, and S Porter 71.
In B-grade the top gross score again went to a local player, John Parish for his 85; he was followed by Brendon Murray 88. The net scores in the grade were headed by visitor O Pritchard for his 69 on a count back from W Davey, 69, in second place and only on another count back from the field.
In C-grade Ted Pussel finished with a net 92 to head the grade by a count back second placed visitor R Blunt whose 92 needed another count back to give him the nod. Local Phil Bowden turned in the top net score in the grade 66 well ahead of visitor S Pritchard with his 70.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Paul Matthews in A-grade, who finished 243cm from the hole and visitor S Callahan in C-grade, a tad closer at 104.5cm. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes visitor D Lyal led the way with a great tee shot finishing 93cm away. In B-grade visitor D Bancy was 240cm from home and Andrew Bowden did the job for C-grade players finishing just 177cm from the hole.
Long drives at the 8th and 17th holes were won in the three grades by Mark Johnson, Cory Franklin and Jess Flannagan.
Meanwhile Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, October 26 was won by Blake Murray with 17 points. Balls went to Rod Burrows and Graeme Marsh 16 and Ken Kelly 15. This Saturday is the November monthly medal, an individual stroke sponsored by the Arkwood Family. The medal is won by the best net score across the field and there are net and gross trophies in all three grades. The following Saturday is Club Gloucester sponsors and Individual Stableford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.