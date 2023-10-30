Meanwhile Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, October 26 was won by Blake Murray with 17 points. Balls went to Rod Burrows and Graeme Marsh 16 and Ken Kelly 15. This Saturday is the November monthly medal, an individual stroke sponsored by the Arkwood Family. The medal is won by the best net score across the field and there are net and gross trophies in all three grades. The following Saturday is Club Gloucester sponsors and Individual Stableford.