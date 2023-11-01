Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Have your say on sports courts and lighting in the Mid Coast

By Staff Reports
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:35pm, first published November 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light at Forster courts. Picture supplied.
Light at Forster courts. Picture supplied.

The community is invited to have a say on MidCoast Council's on the Outdoor Sports Courts Strategy and Sports Lighting Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.