The community is invited to have a say on MidCoast Council's on the Outdoor Sports Courts Strategy and Sports Lighting Plan.
The two plans outline the future direction of outdoor sports courts and sports lighting in the Mid Coast for the next 12 years.
The Draft Outdoor Sports Court Strategy and Draft Sports Lighting Plan are on public exhibition from Friday, October 27 until Friday, December 1.
The Outdoor Sports Court Strategy highlights that sports courts are provided for several different sports, including tennis, croquet, netball, basketball and pickleball.
"This strategy makes recommendations on future outdoor court provision and upgrades", said MidCoast Council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
An audit investigated the 143 Mid Coast outdoor courts for their condition, location, and use.
An action plan recommends the construction or conversion of 21 multi-purpose courts, highlights the need to remove four old tennis courts and recommends additional courts be added in nearby towns.
The projects in the strategy will be largely funded by future grants.
MidCoast Council's Draft Sports Lighting Plan identifies all existing sports lighting infrastructure and new sports lighting that would be needed in the future. The plan deals with sports facilities only and does not detail lighting provided in passive public open space.
"This will guide us to plan and improve infrastructure that meets the community's needs for night-time sports", said Amanda.
The plan contains the current asset list as well as a future works schedule for sports lighting infrastructure for 45 sports grounds as well as multi-purpose courts, tennis courts and netball courts.
Projects in the plans will be funded by future grants which can be applied for both council and community groups.
The strategy and plan were developed as a recommendation from the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023 - 2035 and considered feedback from the community that was provided during this consultation.
Have your say at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/projects before Friday, December 1.
