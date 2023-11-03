Students from Krambach Public School are ready to compete in the final stage of the award-winning Game Changer Challenge in Parramatta.
Selected as one of 24 grand finalists, the team named Burnout Busters will use design thinking methodology to help solve a real-world wicked problem in the Department of Education's Game Changer Challenge.
This year students have been asked to invent or innovate something that will change our world and leave a lasting impact.
The students from Krambach Public's Burnout Busters are working on a bushfire prevention system.
"The Game Changer Challenge harnesses the power of young minds to solve the real-world problems of today and those we will face in the future," Game Changer Challenge secretary Murat Dizdar said.
"Over the past six years we've seen students of all ages take what they have learned in the classroom and transform their ideas into innovative and practical solutions."
The 2023 Game Changer Challenge "wicked problem" was inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 9 to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.
A record number of submissions were received this year, with almost 400 teams entering.
Of these, 120 teams participated across eight virtual semifinals, with the 24 highest-scoring teams progressing to the three-day grand final event to be held at the department's Parramatta office from November 7-9, 2023.
On November 9, teams will present their solutions and prototypes at the Game Changer Challenge Ideas Expo, where judges and industry partners will wander around the expo area, interacting with students, learning about their ideas and sharing feedback.
A virtual expo will be published on the Game Changer Challenge website, allowing visitors to virtually walk through the Ideas Expo and view team ideas and prototypes.
