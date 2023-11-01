MidCoast Libraries are presenting a series of workshops across the region to help seniors become more technology savvy.
Free face-to-face Tech Savvy Seniors sessions are being held in November for seniors to learn how to navigate smartphones, tablets or laptops.
Workshops will include one-on-one sessions that are tailored to participants' individual needs and will help them gain confidence navigating your device.
Topics covered could include making and receiving calls, adding or accessing contacts or apps, sending texts, emails, messages or photos and accessing the internet. Discover all those little things that make using your smartphone easier.
Group workshops provide people the chance to learn from others' experiences and will help to gain confidence and navigate the language of new technology. These sessions include introduction to laptop, email and e-services sessions. They will teach the basics of laptops, the basics of navigating email and how to navigate library e-services such as hoopla, Libby and BorrowBox.
One-on-one sessions:
Introduction to Laptops:
Introduction to Email:
Introduction to Library e-Services:
You will need to bring your own device to all workshops.
Bookings are essential, please phone your local library, or visit www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events for more information.
Tech Savvy Seniors is a NSW government initiative in partnership with Telstra and the State Library of NSW.
