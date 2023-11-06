Gloucester sisters, Kaitlin and Emily Perry are swimming for more than just their love of the sport this month, with every lap of the pool going towards helping kids less fortunate than themselves
The pair are taking part in the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), Swim for Sick Kids fundraiser, swimming laps in return for sponsorship dollars to aid seriously ill children, their parents and caregivers.
Held throughout November, the fundraiser helps support RMHC facilities that provide temporary accommodation for rural and regional families traveling to Sydney for specialist medical treatment.
According to Kaitlin and Emily's mother, Tamara Perry, the experience of seeing a fellow student needing the Ronald McDonald House services was the inspiration for taking on the fundraiser.
"There was a young girl at the local primary school who had a brain tumor who utilised the services of Ronald McDonald House, which for them was a little bit close to home so they decided to go and sign up," Tamara said.
Nine-year-old Emily has set a target of swimming three kilometres and raising $500, while 13-year-old Kaitlin is focused on a distance of 36 kilometres and raising $800.
While this will be the first time participating in the Swim for Sick Kids fundraiser, it is not the first time they have dived into the pool for charity. Both have taken part in the Starlight Foundation's Super Swim fundraiser.
Each year, more than 780 sick and injured children will be able to stay at Ronald McDonald House in Randwick for free, keeping them close to their family for what can be the toughest time of their lives.
RMHC also supports three hospital family rooms, providing a place for families to rest within Sydney Children's Hospital, Wollongong Hospital and Royal North Shore Hospital.
All of which helps rural and regional families get through the challenging times associated with a supporting a sick child away from home.
"It's a great cause for people who live rurally, and if we ever need it for our kids," Tamara said.
If you would like to support Kaitlin or Emily (or both!), you can do so via clicking on the links below and donating to this worthy cause.
