Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Kaitlin and Emily Perry embark on RMHC fundraiser Swim for Sick Kids

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily and Kaitlin Perry will be swimming to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities throughout November. Scott Calvin picture.
Emily and Kaitlin Perry will be swimming to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities throughout November. Scott Calvin picture.

Gloucester sisters, Kaitlin and Emily Perry are swimming for more than just their love of the sport this month, with every lap of the pool going towards helping kids less fortunate than themselves

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.