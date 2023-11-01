Women golfers hit off for summer

GLOUCESTER women golfers started the summer competition this week with an early hit off and a stableford event over 12 holes. Some of the players took a while to warm up, including Myrelle Fraser, who went exploring in the trees along the first fairway.
Winner was Val Smith with a healthy score of 23 stableford points (over 12 holes). Her playing partners threatened to make her walk the last three holes after she made such a good start. Balls went to Dale Rabbett and Elaine Murray both on 22 points, with Pam Paff also on 22 points but missing out on a countback.
Nearest the pin on 4/13th was won by Evelyn Blanch, and on the 6/15th by Karen Howarth.
The summer competition continues next Wednesday with a stableford event over 12 holes from 7.30am.
