Gloucester Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Val Smith wins first summer stableford

By Carolyn Davies
November 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women golfers hit off for summer
Women golfers hit off for summer

GLOUCESTER women golfers started the summer competition this week with an early hit off and a stableford event over 12 holes. Some of the players took a while to warm up, including Myrelle Fraser, who went exploring in the trees along the first fairway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.