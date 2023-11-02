The sums were right in the 2023 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, with students from the Mid North Coast excelling in the annual event.
With participants from some 330 schools across NSW the competition challenges students to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
District Awards were presented at Newcastle Permanent's Taree and Port Macquarie and branches yesterday to the following awardees:
Year 5 District Awards - Mid North Coast
Year 6 District Awards - Mid North Coast
"Local students always do the Mid Coast proud in this competition, and 2023 was no exception," Taree branch manager Jenni Golding said.
"Although we live in a world where we have answers in our pockets, it is still critical that students learn to problem-solve and think on their feet.
"This competition tests those skills and asks students to apply and extend their numeracy knowledge to find the solutions they need.
"We use maths every day, and the skills these students are learning now will set them up for life."
Based on their results, all participating students received a high distinction, distinction, merit or participation certificate, while District Award winners also received a Newcastle Permanent account credit.
The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than 600,000 students have registered to participate since it started in 1981.
