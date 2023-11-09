MidCoast Council professional staff have been acknowledged and praised for their commitment to the draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan.
Taking the lead, Cr Dheera Smith said she was excited to move the motion when it was discussed at the October monthly ordinary meeting.
The draft, which has taken eight years to prepare, will help streamline development applications (DA) across the MidCoast LGA (local government area).
Currently, there are three local environmental plans (LEPs) that apply to the LGA ; Gloucester Local Environmental Plan 2010, Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014 and Greater Taree Local Environmental Plan 2010.
Instead of consolidating the three existing LEPs, planning strategies have been developed and reviews have been undertaken resulting in a suite of supporting documents to create new planning controls for the Mid-Coast, senior land use planner, Sue Calvin wrote in a report to councillors.
These supporting documents include the MidCoast Housing Strategy, MidCoast Rural Strategy, The Way Forward, Paper Subdivision Analysis Report, Recreation Zones Review, Employment Zones Review, Infrastructure Zones Review, Manning Health/Taree CBD Precinct Plan, and Zoning in Urban - response to feedback.
Each of these documents were developed in consultation with the community and have guided the development of the draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan.- Senior and use planner, Sue Calvin
Cr Smith said it was to the staff's credit the document could be digested by councillors in 'small chunks' and it represented many hours of great work by the staff.
"We now understand so much more about the zonings of our whole LGA," she said.
"I really like the way our staff stood up for our area in this plan. We're really hoping it gets through that gateway."
"Hopefully this will set up our towns and villages for the future," Cr Troy Fowler said.
When we first amalgamated one of the huge challenges was the local environment plan, Cr Katheryn Stinson said.
"One set of rules for Taree, was completely different to Gloucester and then again for Great Lakes," Cr Stinson said.
"So you can imagine - and it is still the issue now - how much trouble the planners have; what's acceptable in one location was not acceptable in another.
"This will set MidCoast up for the future; it will set it up for the DA process once this actually gets gazetted."
Echoing his fellow councillors' comments, Peter Epov described the approval of the motion as a momentous occasion.
"Clearly a great deal of effort and work has gone into finally having a draft LEP," Cr Epov said.
"Without this initiative you could still be plodding along to get through all the appropriate gateways."
Cr David West said this was the third LEP he has been associated with. "And quite frankly they have done it in the shortest time when you consider what they had to do."
