Girl airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after motorcycle fall at Bundook

A young girl was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after being injured in a motorcycle fall at Bundook, north east of Gloucester.
The girl was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team for serious leg injuries before being airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at about 4:30pm on Sunday, November 5.
In other news, two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with a number of offences related to recent property thefts.
On the evening of Tuesday, October 31 and in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1 police were notified about a number of thefts in the Old Bar area.
The stolen items, including tools, handbags, cash and other personal belongings, were taken from houses and unlocked motor vehicles.
Following an extensive police investigation two 16-year-old boys were arrested later on Wednesday.
An amount of property belonging to the victims was recovered.
