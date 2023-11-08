Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast councillors unanimously support Housing Barriers project

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 8 2023 - 6:00pm
An endorsement of the Housing Barriers Review project by MidCoast councillors will help identify what constraints complicate the development assessment process and impede the delivery of good housing outcomes.

Local News

