An endorsement of the Housing Barriers Review project by MidCoast councillors will help identify what constraints complicate the development assessment process and impede the delivery of good housing outcomes.
Funded by the state government, the document's aim was to work towards internal process improvements, industry engagement and ongoing development of its planning controls to best meet the challenges of the current housing market.
The project is expected to provide a smoother and less complicated approach to the development assessment process.
Councillors unanimously supported the project during the MidCoast Council meeting late last month.
In recent years, much has been done to improve development assessment efficiencies, timeframes and outcomes, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell reported to councillors.
Projects include integration with the NSW Planning Portal, migration from three legacy IT systems to one system (MC1), establishment of a dedicated fast track approvals team and application system and the development and implementation of a lodgement process to improve the quality of applications prior to acceptance and formal lodgement, Mr De Szell said.
"Each of these actions is consistent with the NSW Government's Development Assessment Best Practice Guidelines.
"With work being undertaken on the draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan and Development Control Plan, now is an opportune time to take a holistic approach to improvements to the development assessment process.
"The aim being to determine the barriers to achieving good quality development outcomes by examining what improvements can be made to the new Mid-Coast planning controls, alongside process improvements on how we assess development applications and provide information to our community."
Buying a home is the biggest economic decision in most peoples' lives and it affects almost every aspect of their day-to-day existence, Cr Peter Epov said.
"We currently have a national housing crisis which has clearly reached and impacted on our local government area (LGA)," Cr Epov said.
"There is a lack of appropriate and affordable housing, which is impacting many people of all ages including the most disadvantaged, home ownership is becomingly increasingly out of reach, rental prices have significantly increased and continue to do so," he said.
"Council can play a central role in our great Australian dream offering stability, security and a base from which people of all ages can have a quality of life, be connected to their communities, secure meaningful employment and explore opportunities for education.
"The primary focus of this report is on internal modifications to the way council handles development applications (DA).
"In my view, a report funded by the government, particularly with such an impressive title, 'housing barriers review' should give feedback directly to the government of what barriers we face here in the Mid-Coast and specifically what the government could do to help alleviate the situation, again specifically in our area."
He said the housing barriers review should have had greater focus on all forms of housing from homelessness to social affordable and commercial housing, and a focus on the problems experienced by individuals.
"A report such as this should be accompanied by a clear plan of action.
"I commend council for undertaking this report, but I believe it has to have a lot more bang for the buck."
Given the number of councillors who have commented in workshops and discussed formally, there needs to be improvements to DA processes; these need to be streamlined, Cr Kathryn Bell said.
She believed money spent by the state government spent the report - which was specific to MidCoast Council - and the recommendation was excellent.
"If implemented it will make a massive difference," she said.
