However, the Gloucester bowlers fought back, with Barkwill claiming three wickets to stem the flow of runs. Then David Webster got the innings back on track with a big hitting and unbeaten 40 that helped swell the tally to 189 from the 40 overs. The reliable Barkwill had the best figures for the Bushmen, returning 3/32. Dan Ossedryver finished with 2/32 while Hagenbach bowled better than his return of 1/25 suggests.