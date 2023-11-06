GLOUCESTER lost 4/9 in a late order collapse to fall short of the Great Lakes innings of 8/183 in the Manning T1 cricket clash played at Tuncurry.
The Bushmen looked set to overhaul the tally when they were 6/164 before Great Lakes snared the quick wickets. Gloucester batted out the 40 overs to make 8/169.
Opening batter Landon Blissett and Adam Hagenbach earlier combined for what appeared to be a match defining partnership of 98, the pair coming together when Johny Cornelius was dismissed with the score on 22.
Blissett hit four boundaries and a six in his 83 ball stay at the crease to score 64. Hagenbach played a more patient knock, compiling 53 in 86 deliveries, hitting just the one boundary. The partnership ended when Blissett was dismissed after making his highest score for Gloucester.
Hagenbach was out with the score at 139 and the Bushmen were still well placed with youngster Andrew Fraser at the crease. When Fraser went for 19, the score was 5/160 and the run chase stumbled.
Gloucester went into the game minus skipper and top order batsman Ryan Yates, with Jye Barkwill leading the side in his absence.
Earlier Barkwill called correctly at the toss and elected to bowl.
The home side made a solid start, with their top order all getting going. At 3/104 it looked as though the Bushmen were in for a long afternoon.
However, the Gloucester bowlers fought back, with Barkwill claiming three wickets to stem the flow of runs. Then David Webster got the innings back on track with a big hitting and unbeaten 40 that helped swell the tally to 189 from the 40 overs. The reliable Barkwill had the best figures for the Bushmen, returning 3/32. Dan Ossedryver finished with 2/32 while Hagenbach bowled better than his return of 1/25 suggests.
Gloucester now only has the one win from four games. They're at home to Wingham this Saturday, the game starting at 1pm.
Taree United defeated Wingham in the other T1 encounter.
Gloucester lost to Taree United in the under 17 encounter played at Cundletown. Jackson Moore retired on 30 in Gloucester's innings of 3/129.
