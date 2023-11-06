Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Bushman lose to Great Lakes in Manning T1 cricket clash at Tuncurry

Updated November 7 2023 - 12:03pm, first published November 6 2023 - 6:00pm
GLOUCESTER lost 4/9 in a late order collapse to fall short of the Great Lakes innings of 8/183 in the Manning T1 cricket clash played at Tuncurry.

