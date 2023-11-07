Draft bushfire management plan goes on exhibition

The Mid Coast Bush Fire Management committee (BFRMP) draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan has been placed on public exhibition for comment.
The document maps and describes the level of bushfire risk across an area and sets out treatment strategies to minimise and mitigate the risk to the community over five years.
This plan is an important strategic document which aims to protect the community and its assets.
The treatment strategies within this plan may directly affect you and your property.
The Mid Coast BFRMP has recently been reviewed by fire agencies, land managers and other stakeholders, who have been working to identify ways of reducing the impact of fires on this area.
Mid Coast BFMC invites you to view the draft BFRMP and make comments by Monday, December 18, a spokesperson said.
"The Mid Coast BFMC encourages everyone to take the opportunity to review the draft BFRMP and ensure any concerns are addressed.
"Your comments are invited on the Mid Coast draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan, now on public exhibition online at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and- prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/mid-coast
There are three ways to submit feedback:.
Online: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush- fire-management-committees/mid-coast
Email: C/- BFMC executive officer, MidCoast.District@rfs.nsw.gov.au
Post: C/- Executive Officer, Mid Coast BFMC, PO Box 327, Taree, 2430
All submissions should be received by 5pm on Monday, December 18.
