Sydney based band, Soul Impact is getting ready to bring the groove to Gloucester while raising money for prostate and breast cancer support groups.
The band will be appearing at a special fundraiser to be held at the Gloucester Uniting Church on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 7pm.
Proceeds from the night will go to Gloucester's breast and prostate cancer support groups, helping those in the community during their time of need.
The event has come about through Barrington residents, John and Anne Williamson.
The couple have a personal friendship with the band going back decades and had organised for them to play at a church service on Sunday, November 19.
When the band offered to also play a concert on the Saturday evening, the Williamsons suggested doing it as a fundraiser for local charities and so the idea took hold.
The band plays a mix of popular music ranging from the 1960s to more contemporary tunes.
Tickets for the event are $20, which includes supper, with all money raised going to the Gloucester cancer support groups.
As Steve Pennicuik from the Gloucester Prostate Support Group points out, both the prostate and the breast cancer groups are there to support Gloucester residents afflicted with cancer, regardless of the type.
"We're primarily prostate and breast cancer, but any man or woman in this town who has cancer of some sort and needs help, then either group supports them," Steve said.
Money raised on the night will go towards supplying fuel and grocery vouchers to those needing assistance throughout their cancer journey.
"This town is so generous, I've never seen a town to match the generosity of Gloucester," Steve said.
Soul Impact will be appearing at Gloucester Uniting Church on Saturday, November 18 from 7pm. Tickets can be bought from McRaes Fashion Centre, 79 Church Street, Gloucester.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.