The 2023 Gloucester Masters Games drew competitors from as far afield as Maitland to Port Macquarie for the tournament.
Teams competed in croquet, bowls, and soccer (football) fixtures on the Saturday (November 4) with hockey matches scheduled for Sunday.
State Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell was on hand to perform the official opening on Saturday morning in the Pioneer Memorial Gardens.
The croquet courts saw 30 players enjoy the round-robin doubles, while four teams participated in six-a-side soccer matches on the soccer fields.
A total of 36 players filled the green at the Gloucester Bowling Club for mixed triples, playing two rounds of 15 ends.
Hockey matches were played with three mixed teams taking to the field, each team required to have three women on the field for each game.
Teams from West Newcastle, Maitland and Nelson Bay braved the damp conditions for some very entertaining matches with Gloucester players on hand to fill in wherever they were needed. Unfortunately, more showers in the early afternoon caused play to be halted before all matches could be completed.
Players on both days were provided with lunch and 'all day' morning/afternoon treats as well.
Many thanks to those club members who organised each event, with special thanks to the volunteers who catered each day and to those who provided cakes and slices for their visitors. Thanks also to the local Rotary Club who manned the barbecue for Sunday's hockey matches.
RESULTS:
Soccer - Wingham were the victors with Nabiac taking second place from Wauchope on goal average.
Bowls - Winning team members were Col Hebblewhite, Bruce Wilson and Bev Germon
Runners-Up Vic Hebblewhite, Kevin Burley and Joan Ridgeway.
Croquet -- Play was in three blocks of doubles. Games were 45-minute timed, each team having four games.
Block A Winners: Rod Peet and Brenda-Lee Peet (Maitland)
Runners-up: Peter Gordon and Sherry Gordon (Nelson Bay)
Block B Winners: Lyn Stewart (Gloucester) and Robert Batho (Nelson Bay)
Runners-up: Pam Wiemers (Port Macquarie) and Robyn Franks (Gloucester)
Block C Winners: Fay Batho (Nelson Bay) and Chris Sims (Gloucester)
Runners-up: Eric Drury (Port Macquarie) and Jane Scorer (Nelson Bay)
Special congratulations to Lyn Stewart and Chris Sims (winners in Blocks B & C respectively) who are the first Gloucester recipients of a Masters Champion medal since the inception of the Games in 2022.
Hockey - Winners on a rain-interrupted day were the members of the West Newcastle team, closely followed by Maitland and Nelson Bay. The winning prize money was donated to Gloucester Junior Hockey and was very much appreciated.
A very successful weekend for the second Gloucester Masters Games with everyone ready to return again next year and more clubs keen to take part.
A big "Thank You" to Di Relf and her team from our local Community Shop for their sponsorship of this event. Their work and support in giving back to our local community is both overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
