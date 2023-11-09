Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

NSW council elections will be held across the state on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW council elections will be held across the state on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
NSW council elections will be held across the state on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

MidCoast Council will enter a caretaker period from its August 21, 2024 ordinary meeting until the local government election is held in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.