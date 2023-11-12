Don't give up, was a strong message from councillors to event organisers while they were discussing round two of the events and festivals sponsorship program during the MidCoast Council October monthly ordinary meeting.
"If your event wasn't successful I strongly urge you to try again," Cr Katheryn Stinson said.
During the round council allocated $52,000 to 16 community groups as part of the program.
Round two attracted 26 applications for event sponsorship with a total request value of $177,280.
The program, which was adopted by council in April 2021, supports attracting and supporting events that capitalise on the strengths of the region in order to create a vibrant and connected community.
The policy applies to monetary sponsorship made by council to eligible applicants for the delivery of event and festival activities in the MidCoast Council LGA (local government area), economic development project officer, Lianna Koller-Redfern reported to councillors.
We sat there looking at some great proposals for events coming up in the Mid-Coast LGA and we were pleased to allocate significant funds to supports those events.- Peter Howard
"The policy specifies the sponsorship categories and application periods."
Cr Peter Howard, who was one of the three councillors who sat on the assessment panel (along with Cr Stinson and Peter Epov) described the process as robust and enjoyable.
"We sat there looking at some great proposals for events coming up in the MidCoast LGA and we were pleased to allocate significant funds to supports those events," Cr Howard said.
"Not everyone can be successful; it is very competitive," Cr Stinson said.
"I thank everyone who put events sponsorship applications in; I wish we had more funds and I wish we could fund more things.
"If you event wasn't successful I strongly urge you to try again."
Cr Epov extended his appreciation to staff members who facilitated the process.
""It is quite a complex and detailed exercise."
