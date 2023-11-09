Christmas comes but once a year and the Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) is making sure no one misses out with their Giving Tree Appeal.
The annual program provides a respectful way for the community to donate unwrapped gifts to those doing it tough over Christmas, easing the financial burden often associated with the festive season.
"There are a huge amount of people who are just struggling, so we anticipate quite a number of people probably coming in and accessing it this year," BWNG CEO, Anna Burley said.
The program started in 2016 before being suspended due to COVID. It was reintroduced last year and was able to assist about 50 families in the community.
Current cost of living pressures means that the need is expected to be even greater this year.
The program has been well supported by the Gloucester community throughout its existence; something BWNG is hoping will continue with this year's effort.
"In past years it's been great. I've had a couple of conversations in the community already since we launched it at the beginning of November, so I expect the toys or gifts to be coming in pretty soon," Anna said.
BWNG also provide assistance to the community through food relief programs for those in need.
Anyone interested in donating to the Giving Tree Appeal can do so by dropping in their unwrapped gifts to the BWNG office at 88 King Street, Gloucester before Friday, December 8.
