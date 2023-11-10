Get excited - the fourth round of Barrington Coast's ComeVisit campaign is underway and their are prizes to be won.
ComeVisit is the fun, free and easy way for MidCoast residents to invite their friends and family to visit, and go in the draw to win a great local prize pack.
The ComeVisit platform helps you create your own digital invitation for your friends and family. You can use one of the templates provided or upload your own photo and personalised message. The invitation comes with an RSVP option for them to lock in a visit.
"This competition is an opportunity to discover more of our own backyard, and share this region we are lucky enough to call home," said MidCoast Council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell.
"With over 600,000 friends and family visiting MidCoast residents each year, this demographic make a huge contribution to our visitor economy."
Every invite sent before December 3 will go into the draw to win the ultimate Old Bar Experience, valued at more than $1500. The more invites you send, the more chances you have to win.
The prize pack includes:
Since its launch in June 2022, the ComeVisit campaign's boost to the Midcoast economy has surpassed $320,000.
"That is only the direct impact generated from the visiting friends and family. The true economic value is likely to be even higher from the spending of the host of visiting friends and relatives," said Mr De Szell.
"There is also the likelihood of repeat visitors and longer stays as a result of this campaign."
This fourth round of competition for the ComeVisit campaign is now open and closes on Sunday, December 3. Send your invite today to go in to the draw to win a deluxe Old Bar getaway.
To create and send your own personalised invitation, visit www.comevisit.com.au/places/barringtoncoast.
