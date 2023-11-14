Gloucester Advocate
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Gloucester Environment Group walk in Gorton Forest Sanctuary

By Tibor Kovats
November 14 2023 - 12:00pm
The day was hot but provided a most exhilarating and informative walk along the trails. Picture supplied.
A dozen Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) members recently enjoyed a Sunday at Gorton Forest Sanctuary, located midway between Gloucester and Bulahdelah.

