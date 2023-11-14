A dozen Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) members recently enjoyed a Sunday at Gorton Forest Sanctuary, located midway between Gloucester and Bulahdelah.
Gorton is the newest sanctuary in the portfolio of properties around Australia managed by the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC).
The sanctuary is almost 4000 hectares of private land, containing native dry forest and rich, dense rainforest gullies.
There has been some selective logging and cattle grazing in the past. It will now be managed for protection of the native plants and animals, scientific research and public education of nature conservation.
The GEG walkers had the benefit of the sanctuary's on-site manager, Josh Guthrie who guided us on a few of the forest trails in the eastern part of the Sanctuary.
The day was forecast to be hot and it turned out that way but not before a most exhilarating and informative walk along the trails.
Starting near Mill Creek at an elevation of 100 metres, our highest rest stop was at 450 metres above sea level. On the ridge we were able to view west towards the Gloucester Tops in the distance.
The walkers covered the distance of five kilometres up and about seven kilometres down in four and a half hours. We finished at the property's residence near Mill Creek, where we appreciated the lawn and shade of the pergola.
Underlining the importance of the property to nature conservation, we observed a range of native flora and birdlife.
The dominant tree species on the property are Sydney blue gum (eucalyptus saligna), tallowwood (eucalyptus microcorys), white mahogany (eucalyptus acmenoides), grey gum (eucalyptus propinqua), spotted gum (corymbia maculata), grey ironbark (eucalyptus paniculata) and turpentine (syncarpia glomulifera).
As GEG members know, most of these species are significant to the koala, some being planted as part of our Koalaways program.
Apart from some smaller forest birds along the way, a wedge-tailed eagle was seen near a wonderful collection of grass trees.
GEG looks forward to a long term association with AWC and the sanctuary in particular. It is heartening and inspiring to see our local area benefiting from significant private investment to protect native ecosystems.
Such protection will benefit not only the native plants and animals but our nature-based tourism industry and agricultural enterprises that work with rather than against nature.
Contact gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com to join and participate in walks and other activities such as Rivercare and Koalaways.
