Gloucester women golfers continue the summer competition

By Carolyn Davies
November 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Lesly Harrison is all smiles after her win in the summer competition this week.
Lesly Harrison is all smiles after her win in the summer competition this week.

GLOUCESTER golf women continued their summer competition this week, with a stableford event over 12 holes on a course showing welcome signs of green cover from the recent rain events.

