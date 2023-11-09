GLOUCESTER golf women continued their summer competition this week, with a stableford event over 12 holes on a course showing welcome signs of green cover from the recent rain events.
It was a perfect day for golf - apart from the flies which hovered over the golfers' faces as they focused on hitting the ball. The conditions were reflected in the score with the winner, Lesly Harrison, scoring an outstanding 30 stableford points (over 12 holes). Balls went to Johanna Ware on 27 points and Jill Carson on 26 points.
Most of the field equalled or beat the winning score of 23 points from last week - no doubt the upshot of higher daily handicaps for the entire field as the course slope (reflecting how difficult the course is relative to other courses) has been increased.
The nearest the pin on 4/13th was won by Dale Rabbett and on the 6/15th by Elaine Murray.
The summer competition is on again next week - with a stableford event over 12 holes, starting at 7.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.