MidCoast Council adopted its Climate Change Strategy in June 2021

November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council headquarters, Yalawanyi Ganya. File picture

MidCoast Council reduced its carbon emissions by 21 per cent from 137m714t CO2-e in 2021-22 to 108,138t CO2-e for 2022-23.

