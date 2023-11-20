Councillors have agreed with a recommendation from professional staff to give development consent to adjust a boundary to a Gloucester property.
Discussed at the MidCoast Council October monthly ordinary meeting, Geoff Golledge, who was applying on behalf of Kent Harris and Frances Alexander, requested the variation to properties in Clement and Britten streets
The site is located at the norther end of the Gloucester Industrial Area.
The extent of the variation of 12.5 per cent and therefore the application requires determination to be made by council's elected body, development planner, Heather Fardy reported.
No submissions have been made in relation to the application.
While the Clement Street site was vacant, Britten Street was occupied by a single-storey metal shed at the front of the land.
The owners have not put forward an indication of change of use or further development, Ms Fardy said.
However, should a further development application be received by council which triggers section 4.6 of the SEPP, it is likely further investigation into contamination and suitability of the site for the proposed development will be required, Ms Fardy said.
"The boundary adjustment will result in lots with areas of 4660m2 and 872m2, one being more than the 1000 square metre, and the other being a 12.5 per cent variation to the minimum lot size development standard," she said.
"The proposal will create more regular shaped lots and increase the development potential for the larger lot, without impacting that of the smaller one.
"The development has demonstrated compliance with the objectives contained within the relevant environmental planning instruments and the Gloucester Development Control Plan 2010.
"The proposed development is suitable for the site and is not considered to be contrary to the public interest."
The motion was passed unanimously by councillors.
