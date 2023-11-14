Gloucester Advocate
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Yoga at Barrington Hall to raise money for disadvantaged youth

By Rick Kernick
November 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonja is holding yoga classes at Barrington Hall to raise money for the Grow A Star program of youth mentoring. Picture supplied.
Sonja is holding yoga classes at Barrington Hall to raise money for the Grow A Star program of youth mentoring. Picture supplied.

Sonja Duncan is bending over backwards to support disadvantaged youth, and she's helping people improve their wellbeing while she's at it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help