Gloucester High School held a special Remembrance Day assembly to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
Special guests were Gloucester RSL Sub-branch members, Greg Godde and John Salter.
Student Trisha Richards conducted the assembly, which began with an Acknowledgement of Country delivered by Jaxson Galvin, who spoke in both Gathang and English.
Charlotte Todd spoke about the significance of Remembrance Day before speeches by school captains, Mackenzie Schafer and Charli Macdonald.
Following the captains' speeches, Blake Walker recited the poem, Seeds of Peace by Laura Tapper, with its reference to the poppy as a symbol of endurance and hope.
Locky Moulds and Sam Collie provided a musical interlude with a performance of Lee Kernaghan's song, Spirit of the Anzacs.
Gloucester RSL Sub-branch secretary, John Salter delivered a speech detailing certain events in the final days of World War I, along with his family's history in the military, including his own service in the Royal Australian Air Force.
"You might be interested to know the RSL's motto is 'the price of liberty is eternal vigilance'," Mr Salter said.
"It is as valid today as it was when the RSL was formed in 1916."
Findlay McIntosh recited The Ode - taken from the poem, For the Fallen, which was followed by the playing of The Last Post, a minute's silence, then the playing of Reveille before the assembly concluded.
