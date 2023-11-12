Gloucester Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gloucester's 129th parkrun attracts 29 starters

By Carolyn Davies
Updated November 13 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amos Vagg strides to the line to win the 129th Gloucester parkrun.
Amos Vagg strides to the line to win the 129th Gloucester parkrun.

THE crowd slowly built around the start of Gloucester's 126th parkrun (8am each Saturday at Gloucester District Park) - surrounded by the sounds of Gloucester activities coming to life with a swimming carnival on at the pool and the rollers out on the pitch for the day's cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.