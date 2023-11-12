THE crowd slowly built around the start of Gloucester's 126th parkrun (8am each Saturday at Gloucester District Park) - surrounded by the sounds of Gloucester activities coming to life with a swimming carnival on at the pool and the rollers out on the pitch for the day's cricket.
There were visitors from Maitland and Newcastle, joining locals to give us a pack of 29 walkers/runners.
First time visitor Amos Vagg came early to check out the course and help put up the flags.
'I am moderately fast' was his modest response when asked by the run director if he would be leading the pack (and so needed to know where the course went). And lead he did - with a finish time of 19.30.
Ellie Cameron and Lily Sansom finished together (almost) in 25.14 and 25.15 - as the first females across the line and with personal best times as well - while managing to talk all the way around.
Eli Soupidis also managed a PB and third place, while Xavier Soupidis was running his 25th parkrun. Jarrah Baker was having his first parkrun, getting off to a great start with a time of 22.49 and second position.
Tracy Wilson and Elaine Murray kept each other company along the route, running when the photographer was in sight and jostling to get across the finish line first (all the time smiling).
Thanks as always to the volunteers who make the event happen. Rod Eckels was again the steady hand of the timekeeper, with Jen Sage handing out the finish tokens. Andrew Charlier was the scanner - after doing one loop of the course first. Alison Lyon was tail walker - as well as multi-tasking as photographer on the course, and cone collector on the last loop.
Saturday's event starts at 8am from at the Gloucester District Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.