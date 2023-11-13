Despite the threat of afternoon rain, the second Masters Games was played in almost perfect conditions.
Only a short shower just after lunch threatened play for about 10 minutes.
Croquet had 30 players from Port Macquarie, Forster, Taree, Nelson Bay, Maitland as well as six from Gloucester register to play. Registration took place at 8am with play starting at 8.30am.
Play was in three blocks of doubles. Games were 45-minute timed, each team having four games.
Players and spectators alike witnessed some excellent croquet over the course of the day. Handicaps overall ranged from three to twelve.
To conclude what had been a most successful day president Ashleigh Hickman congratulated both the participants and organisers. Everyone had been treated to 'all day' morning/afternoon treats as well as the choice of lunch and dessert.
Ashleigh then announced the winners of each block - presenting medals, certificates, and prizemoney to the winners with certificates and prize money going to the runners-up.
Block A winners: Rod Peet and Brenda-Lee Peet (Maitland)
Runners-up: Peter Gordon and Sherry Gordon (Nelson Bay)
Block B winners: Lyn Stewart (Gloucester) and Robert Batho (Nelson Bay)
Runners-up: Pam Wiemers (Port Macquarie) and Robyn Franks (Gloucester)
Block C winners: Faby Batho (Nelson Bay) and Chris Sims (Gloucester)
Runners-up: Eric Drury (Port Macquarie) and Jane Scorer (Nelson Bay)
Congratulations to all winners and participants. From the Gloucester Croquet Club special congratulations to Lyn Stewart and Chris Sims, winners in Blocks B and C respectively, who are the first Gloucester recipients of a Masters Champion medal since the inception of the games in 2022.
Acknowledgement and a 'big thank you' to Di Relf and her team from Gloucester Community Shop for their support of the event. Their work in giving back to our local community is both overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
