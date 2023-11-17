St Joseph's Primary School's artistic talent was on display for members of Gloucester RSL Sub-branch when they dropped by to view the school's Draw to Remember mural.
Sub-branch members Greg Godde and John Salter visited the school to inspect the artwork created specifically for the program.
The occasion was part of the Draw to Remember project, an initiative that allows primary school-aged students to learn from local veterans about the significance of Remembrance Day and express their learnings or personal connections to Australia's military history through chalk art around their schools.
Greg Godde had visited the school several weeks earlier where he had spoken about Remembrance Day and supplied books relating to the topic, along with chalk for the mural.
The special collaboration between local veterans, teachers and children helps to foster relationships in the local community whilst also keeping the importance of commemorative occasions alive.
St Joseph's principal, Amy Maslen described the project as successful due to the collaborative format.
"We were invited to be part of the initiative and Greg came in and spoke to the children, speaking about the significance and importance of Remembrance Day and that was really engaging," Amy said.
"One of our teachers designed the mural and all of the students contributed and they worked together on the mural, so we were really pleased to be part of it.
"The kids responded really well because they were all involved."
The Draw to Remember campaign presents an opportunity for RSL NSW members to grow relationships with local schools and to encourage hands-on, commemorative-based learning about Australia's military history.
This pilot campaign is possible due to the generous donations from sub-branches to the implementation of the RSL NSW Strategic Plan.
