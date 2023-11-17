Gloucester Advocate
Saturday, 18 November 2023
St Joseph's Primary participates in RSL 'Draw to Remember' project

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 17 2023 - 4:30pm
St Joseph's Primary students Toby Croker, Molly Paynter and Rory Ashby with Gloucester RSL Sub-branch members Greg Godde and John Salter. Picture by Rick Kernick.
St Joseph's Primary School's artistic talent was on display for members of Gloucester RSL Sub-branch when they dropped by to view the school's Draw to Remember mural.

