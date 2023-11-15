Moya makes a successful comeback from injury to win stableford

GLOUCESTER women golfers enjoyed the next round of the summer competition on Wednesday (November 15), with a stableford over 12 holes.
The grass seemed to be growing as we played, with the course getting greener each week. Bunkers were out of play as they are under repair from the effects of rain.
The sun stayed behind the clouds long enough for the golf to be played in ideal cool conditions.
It was another day of high scoring, with Moya Harris winning with 29 points, returning in style after an injury break from golf. Balls went to Evelyn Blanch (28 points), and Gai Falla and Jill Carson (both on 27 points), with Lesly Harrison (also on 27 points) missing out on a countback.
Gai Falla scooped the pool for nearest the pins - taking home the prize for the 4/13th and the 6/15th - bumping off Myrelle Fraser on both of them.
The summer competition will continue next week from 7.30am.
