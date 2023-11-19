Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Ladies and Veteran golfers charity day raises money for Calvary Mater Hospital villa units

By Carolyn Davies
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 5:00am
The big cheque presented by Gloucester Ladies and Veterans golfers to nurse managers at the Calvary Mater Hospital Villa Units. Picture supplied.
The Gloucester women and veteran golfers raised more than $3800 for Calvary Mater Hospital villa units in Newcastle at a recent charity day.

