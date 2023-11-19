The Gloucester women and veteran golfers raised more than $3800 for Calvary Mater Hospital villa units in Newcastle at a recent charity day.
These villas provide accommodation for rural patients undergoing outpatient treatments at the hospital.
The day was generously sponsored by Titan Group Newcastle, which supplies labour across the Hunter Valley's mining, agricultural and civil industries.
There were 44 starters for the four ball ambrose event. The players were well fed with a morning tea of scones before heading out to the course.
A barbecue lunch was provided as they came past the clubhouse with rump steaks donated by Manning Valley Meats and cooked to perfection by vets president, Peter McIntyre.
The winners were the local team of Jill Carson, Peter Buettel, Doug Blanch and Evelyn Blanch with a score of 61.25, winning on a count-back from the team of Margaret Wynter, Brad Wynter, Tyson Ryan and Riley Arantz, from Taree.
Not far behind was the third placed team of Chris Cordner, Kerry Stanton, John Parish and Deb Creighton with a score of 61.8. Fourth prize winners were another local team of Derek Bardwell, Dianne Bardwell, Debbie Sate and Peter Sate with a score of 62.2.
The nearest to the pins were won by Julie Bevan and Mike Howard on the 4th and 13th holes, and by Cindy Gough and Chris Cordner on 6th and 15th. The most accurate drivers on the 8th and 17th were Margaret Wynter and Denver Webb.
The presentation was followed by raffles galore, further adding to the funds raised for the day.
Lesly Harrison won the first prize of a colourful quilt donated by Johanna Ware.
The day raised $3828 with a big cheque presented to the villas by Dale Rabbett and Marg Dunn from Gloucester Ladies Golf, and Peter Buettel and Jim Dunn from Gloucester Veterans Golf.
