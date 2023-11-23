Gloucester Advocate
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Nominations are now open for Australia Day 2024 awards

By Rick Kernick
November 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Lions Club members keeping the pride well fed at last year's event. Picture by Rick Kernick.
Nominations are open for the Australia Day 2024 awards, offering a chance to officially recognise those within the community who make Gloucester the uniquely special place that it is.

