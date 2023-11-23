Nominations are open for the Australia Day 2024 awards, offering a chance to officially recognise those within the community who make Gloucester the uniquely special place that it is.
The Gloucester Australia Day committee is seeking to shine a light on the contributions of Gloucester residents while celebrating the beauty of our town and nation.
But first they need everyone in town to start nominating.
This year's categories are:
The winners will be announced at the Australia Day ceremony to be held at Gloucester Showground on Friday, January 26, 2024.
The event begins at 8am with a Welcome to Country, flag raising ceremony, national anthem and thanksgiving prayer, before a breakfast provided by the joint efforts of CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs.
At 9am there will be an official welcome from committee president, Luke Hester, before the Gloucester High School captains' addresses, the best dressed competition winner announcement, cutting of the cake, ambassador's address, best business displays winners announcement and address by the state member.
Following this will be the announcing of the winners of Local Project of the Year, Local Community Business of the Year, Local Young Citizen of the Year, and Local Citizen of the Year.
To be eligible, nominations must be received by 4pm on Friday, January 12, 2024. Nominations received after this time will not be accepted.
To nominate, visit the Gloucester Australia Day website at gloucesteraustraliaday.com/ or email admin@gloucesteraustraliaday.com.
