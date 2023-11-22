Gloucester Twilight Markets are back in time for Christmas, providing a fun way of finding gifts for those special people in your life.
Following on from the success of last year's event, the markets return on Saturday November 25, from 5pm - 8pm.
The market is a part of the ongoing On The Green events, with an array of Christmas gifts, artwork, plants, clothing, jewellery, handmade items, baked goods, knitting, toys.
Shopping at the markets helps to support small businesses and local organisations.
There will be live entertainment, Christmas wagon rides, plenty to eat and drink as well as the chance to win a Christmas ham.
Visitors are invited to wear something "Christmassy" to get into the spirit of the festive season.
For those interested in booking a stall site, please email gloucesterbowlingmarketing@gmail.com
