THE last round of Gloucester Bowling Club mixed triples semi finals saw J Everett, T Carson, H Banks defeat C Pritchard, D Pritchard, B Newitt 19-16 while J Ridgeway, N Atkins, T Tersteeg defeated J Kriss, S Kriss, J Andrews 25-.
The final was played on Sunday with J Ridgeway, N Atkins, T Tersteeg proving too strong for J Everett, T Carson, H Banks 23-11. Congratulations to all players
Social: V Pritchard, L Ratcliffe, D Buckton defeated S Cross, J Burley, B Murray 23-16; K O'Brien (swinger), N Relf. J Sheely, B Germon defeated K O'Brien, J Ridgeway, P West K Green 21-15.
Pointscore was won by K O'Brien, N Relf, J Sheely, B Germon.
The sheet is on the board for the Christmas party. Players should indicate if they are attending and also playing bowls so the selectors can organise the green prizes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.