MidCoast Council and its contractors are undertaking roadworks in Gregson Street, Gloucester, between Barrington street and Ravenshaw street.
The project will include replacement of the damaged sections of kerb, installation of subsoil drains, replacement of the pavement material and sealing with a two coat bitumen seal.
The water services will be lowered prior to excavation to prevent damage.
The first stage of the project from Barrington Street to the top of the hill is planned to be completed in five weeks, weather permitting.
Stage 2, covering from the top of the hill to Ravenshaw Street, is to be completed in the new year.
Closures will be in place with traffic detouring around adjoining streets.
Council has urged those affected by the works to use rear access if possible, or park in an alternate section of the street that is unaffected by works.
Council extends its apologises for any inconvenience incurred and thanks residents for their cooperation throughout the project.
For further enquiries please contact MidCoast Council between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday on 02 7955 7269.
