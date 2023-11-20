Roadworks are scheduled in several locations around Gloucester, weather permitting.
The upgrading of Corbett Close, Beech Close and Rye Crescent and sections of Jacks Road and Dawson Crescent should take about two weeks to complete.
These sections of road have been selected because the upgrade will minimise the need for repeat maintenance, making them a strategic investment, MidCoast Council said.
Work will take place between 6am and 6pm on weekdays, and 7am to 1pm on selected Saturdays, with no works currently planned for Sundays.
The roadworks are part of council's $6.6 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program package for this year.
Traffic control and detours will be in place.
Council has advised to allow extra time for travelling while the work is being undertaken, and to follow directions from traffic controllers.
