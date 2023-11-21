Gloucester Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Beats on the Bank youth music festival at Manning River Rowing Club in Taree

By Staff Reporters
November 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Pixabay.
Picture Pixabay.

Beats on the Bank, Taree's newest musical festival, celebrates the young musical talent right here on the Mid Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.