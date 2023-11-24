Gloucester Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
HNECC Primary Health Network releases digital platform for school leavers

By Staff Reporters
November 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Picture Shutterstock.
A new digital platform aimed at youth leaving high school (at any age or level) has been launched. the platform incorporates resources, videos and advice to assist young people to navigate life after school.

