"I think we all need to do something for each other."
So says Judy McCarthy when asked about her donation of a pair of bench seats to Gloucester Cemetery.
The longtime Gloucester resident donated the seats to provide a measure of physical comfort to those visiting the final resting place of their loved ones.
The donation was a gesture of goodwill to the community that welcomed her and her late husband - and where she has called home for the past 51 years.
"We worked hard but Gloucester was good to us," Judy said.
"I thought the seats were a good way to give something back to the community."
The bench seats were installed by Greg West following approval from MidCoast Council, with Judy footing the bill for the project.
Judy moved to Gloucester with her husband, Barrie in 1972 and opened the Furniture One store, along with Gerry and Betty Sampson.
In 1980 the Sampsons retired, leaving Judy and Barrie to buy out their share of the business and continue its operation.
Despite what has been a strong affinity with the town, Judy admits to some initial hesitancy when the couple first arrived in Gloucester.
Fortunately, her reluctance quickly disappeared as the McCarthys met the townspeople who welcomed them into the local community. Judy describes the decision to relocate from Taree as "the best move we ever made".
"Gloucester has been great. It's a very caring community, if something happens to someone the community pulls together and helps," Judy said.
