Derek Wand wins veteran golfer's event by two strokes

By Staff Reporters
November 27 2023 - 9:30am
Veteran golf winner Derek Wand (left) is congratulated by sponsor Paul Griffiths.
GLOUCESTER veteran golfers stages an individual stroke event that saw Derek Wand finish four under handicap to take top honours for the day.

