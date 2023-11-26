GLOUCESTER veteran golfers stages an individual stroke event that saw Derek Wand finish four under handicap to take top honours for the day.
The event was sponsored by Paul Griffiths and the winner was Derek Wand whose net 68 was two strokes ahead of runner up Carolyn Davies on 70. Carolyn also won the putting combination with an amazing 25.
Balls were won by Trevor Sharp and Kevin Rayment one stroke back on 71, next were Peter Sate and Jim Dunn on 72 a count back ahead of the field.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won at the 6th and 15th holes by Carolyn Davies and Derek Bardwell, who finished 236cm and 223cm from the flag respectively.
Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 28) Gloucester veterans begin the 2023-4 Summer Cup with an individual stableford sponsored by Phil Patterson and the following week Penny and David Mitchell sponsor another individual stableford.
