A HARDY pack of 21 runners turned up in the rain for Gloucester's 128th parkrun (8am each Saturday at Gloucester District Park).
There were no sounds of the usual Saturday morning Gloucester activities around district park - just the patter of rain on the marque set up to protect the volunteers and the runners.
The pack was reluctant to get going - with none of the usual keen lineup along the start.
"Do we have to?" was the question implied by the looks on the faces of the crowd that was already starting to get wet.
Matt Windrum was a first time parkrunner from Monkerai - and chose Gloucester to start his career in style - finishing first in a time of 21.54 and smiling all the way despite the rain.
Jen Sage was the first female across the line with a time of 28.57, with Sarah Bell from Newcastle enjoying her first parkrun at Gloucester (but her 328th parkrun!).
The rain obviously didn't impact some of the runners - with five having personal bests - Chris McRae joined his grandson Roy McRae on the list, as well as Hue Frame, and family members Tim and Alex Blayden.
Gordon Hayward did a great job of tail walker, kept company by Bill Murray, who managed to run when there was a camera pointed at him.
Thanks also to the other volunteers who turned up in the rain to make sure Gloucester parkrun is on every Saturday. Rod Eckels was timekeeping, with Wayne Marin handing out the finish tokens, and Simon Dutson scanning the barcodes.
The 129th Gloucester parkrun will start from the usual time of 8am on Saturday.
