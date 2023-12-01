The Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) has some of the highest quality water in NSW.
And, according to MidCoast Council deputy mayor Alan Tickle, that title of top quality drinking water spreads Australia wide.
"I implore the public to think twice about buying bottled water," Cr Tickle said.
"There are opportunities to use high quality water from out of the tap to fill water flasks," he said.
"The more we use our water the less issues there are to landfill - it is a double benefit to the environment."
Cr Tickle was commenting during discussion on the Water and Wastewater monthly performance report at the November council meeting in Taree.
"We have quality water; think about using it straight from the tap rather than adding to landfill unnecessarily."
His comments came following similar praise from Jeremy Miller.
"The quality of the water continues to be high in our areas," Cr Miller said.
"We are lucky to have such high quality water coming out of the tap."
