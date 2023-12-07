Two young cousins from the region have shone on campdrafting's biggest stage with wins at the recent Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) National Finals.
Gloucester's Lachlan Sansom won the Juvenile division (for ages 13 to under 17), while Riley Edwards from Stroud took out the Junior division (for ages eight to under 13).
Both riders entered the finals series with commanding leads that were enough for them to close out the season finale.
Held at North Star in northern NSW, the finals drew a selection of the best campdraft riders in the country.
The event sees the the culmination of a season that ran from August 1, 2022 through to the July 31, 2023.
Throughout the 12 month period, riders accumulate points by competing in a series of ABCRA sanctioned events.
The top 15 points-scorers at the end of the season are then invited to compete at the national finals for the sport's top honours.
According to 15-year-old Lachlan, the competition is always fierce at that level, but winning a title along with second-cousin, Riley, made it extra special.
"Catching up with everyone was pretty good, but with Riley and I both winning a title at the same year, that was great," Lachlan said.
Riding skills obviously run in the family, with Lachlan's older brother, Travis also a former national champion, taking out the junior division in 2016 before finishing runner up the following year.
While Lachlan also enjoys playing cricket, campdrafting is his primary focus and something he's looking at continuing as he progresses into the senior ranks in the years to come.
